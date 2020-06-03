Downtown URA to host free business workshop

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 3, 2020) — The Frederick Mountain Group will be conducting a two-part training series at the request of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.

The Frederick Mountain Group is a consulting company from Jackson that helps businesses craft a success plan.

The seminar will take place at The Broadway Theater, Monday, June 15, 2020, from 9 am to 2 pm.

It is open to any business and is free but pre-registration is required.

Advertisement

The organization is asking participants to sign up at https://www.frederickmtngroup.com/upcoming-trainings.

The workshop will provide a framework for owners who want their businesses to grow.

Modern marketing tools will be introduced and business managers will discover how to take advantage of these tools.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.