Downtown women-owned businesses to be recognized during National Women’s Small Business Month

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will once again highlight downtown women-owned businesses during October as part of National Women’s Small Business Month.

October is dedicated to celebrating the contributions and successes of our nation’s women small business owners. The 10 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. hold tremendous value, generating $1.4 trillion in revenue and employing 8.4 million people, according to the National Women’s Business Council.

Downtown Rock Springs is home to over 40 women-owned small businesses.

“Clearly, women entrepreneurs are critical to the success of downtown and the entire community,” said Rock Springs Main Street/URA chairwoman Maria Mortensen.

Rock Springs Main Street/URA volunteer Kathy Gilbert has written small stories on each business owner. Those stories and photos will be featured on the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Facebook page (Downtown Rock Springs) during October.

“Small businesses drive America’s growth and women are making their marks in this sector of the economy so we wanted to recognize them,” Mortensen added.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions, and Arts & Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.