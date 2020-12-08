Dozen COVID-19 deaths now reported in Sweetwater County

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 8, 2020) — Sweetwater County has another COVID-19 death confirmed, according to Sweetwater County District Board of Health.

Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said a Rock Springs man, age 65-90, died of COVID-19 the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5 at an out-of-state long-term care facility. This brings the number of confirmed Sweetwater County COVID-19 deaths to 12.

The deaths of three Rock Springs residents were recorded during the Thanksgiving holiday. Prior to that, six Sweetwater County residents died of COVID-19 between Oct. 31 and Nov. 21. Two COVID-19 deaths occurred in July.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

More health and community updates can be found on the Public Health and Sweetwater Memorial Facebook pages and at sweetwatermemorial.com, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.