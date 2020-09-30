Drive-thru flu shot clinic scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 30, 2020) – The sniffle season is right around the corner, which means its time to get that flu shot.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, the Sweetwater County District Board of Health is hosting a drive-thru flu clinic at the events complex parking lot, located at 3320 Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The cost to receive a flu shot is $25. The payment can be billed to a person’s health insurance. They accept Medicare, Medicaid, BlueCross BlueShield, Cigna, UMR and United Healthcare.

Flu forms must be filled out beforehand. Forms will be available at the drive-thru clinic. Forms can also be found on the District Board of Health website and the Sweetwater County Public Health Facebook page.