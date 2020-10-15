Drive-thru trick or treating at SCFD No. 1

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 15, 2020) – Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 is hosting its annual Halloween Trick or Treating at its headquarters, located at 3010 College Dr., on Oct. 31.

The event will take place from noon to 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Because of COVID-19, there won’t be a haunted house. Instead, the fire district will be conducting a drive-thru event. After working with public health officials, a drive-thru event was deemed the safest way to conduct their annual event. Firefighters will be wearing masks, social distancing and practicing public health safety precautions while handing out candy.

They ask all participants remain in their vehicles at all times while trick or treating.

Participants need to exit off College Drive at the traffic light and come to the front of the fire station. Firefighters will be handing out their usual king-sized candy bars. Traffic will then drive around the fire station and utilize the front service road to exit back onto College Drive.

The firefighters want the kids to feel like a kid again and get back to a little normalcy safely.

For any questions, contact Scott Kitchner 307-362-9390.