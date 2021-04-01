Driver fatigue possible cause of fatal I-80 Rock Springs crash

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2021)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2021) — On March 31, 2021, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 104 on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, Wyoming. At 3:10 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

A 2018 Volvo commercial truck was headed west on Interstate 80. The vehicle crossed the median and entered the eastbound lanes colliding head-on with a 2007 Peterbilt commercial truck. The collision created a large explosion causing both commercial trucks to become engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Peterbilt has been identified as 33-year-old Ellsworth, Minnesota resident Daniel J. Debeer. Due to the extent of damage, it is unknown if a seatbelt was in use. Debeer succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Volvo has been identified as 25-year-old Aurora, Colorado resident Justin Nzaramba. Nzaramba was wearing his seatbelt and treated at the scene of the crash for his injuries.

Driver fatigue and equipment failure on the part of Nzaramba is being investigated as potential contributing factors.

This is the 22nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 13 in 2020, 35 in 2019, and 20 in 2018 to date.