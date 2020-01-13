Driving east? High winds in the forecast for areas of I-80 through Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 13, 2020) — For travelers, it is going to be another windy day along I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie. The National Weather Service has a high wind warning in effect for Arlington, Elk Mountain and Laramie until late Tuesday morning. Winds forecast at 35 to 45 mph could gust to 65 mph in those areas. Strong cross winds will create dangerous travel conditions for light and high-profile vehicles, including tractor trailers.

Locally, Sweetwater County winds are forecast to be 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph today and tonight. Winds could be as high as 40 mph on Tuesday with 30 plus mph gusts on Wednesday and Thursday. Check the local forecast here.