Drop-off/pickup route changes coming to Lincoln Middle School soon

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (February 8, 2021) – The Green River Police Department and Lincoln Middle School are changing the drop-off-pickup route and bus loading zone.

“In an effort improve the safety of our students, we are making a few changes to the parent pick up and drop off area, and the bus loading and unloading zone at Lincoln Middle school. Thank you for your patience in this process,” the department stated.

See the photo above to see the changes that go into effect on Monday, Feb. 15.