Drought conditions improve slightly in the county and state

Courtesy of the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming

November 26, 2021 — The most recent report by the U.S. Drought Monitor showed that while drought conditions cover 100% of Wyoming, extreme drought conditions have slightly improved.

Those extreme drought conditions still exist in the extreme southern part of Sweetwater County (see map above) along with parts of Johnson, Big Horn, Park, and Teton counties. The western and southern parts of Sweetwater County are shown to fall in the Serve Drought category.