Drought conditions improve slightly in the county and state

November 26, 2021 — The most recent report by the U.S. Drought Monitor showed that while drought conditions cover 100% of Wyoming, extreme drought conditions have slightly improved.
Those extreme drought conditions still exist in the extreme southern part of Sweetwater County (see map above) along with parts of Johnson, Big Horn, Park, and Teton counties. The western and southern parts of Sweetwater County are shown to fall in the Serve Drought category.
The National Weather Service in Riverton reported overall weather pattern since mid-October has been warm and mostly dry, even as four Pacific cold fronts were able to pass across the state during the last five weeks. These systems brought a couple of days of below-normal temperatures, but conditions warmed quickly after each frontal passage. The average temperatures across the region were three to five degrees above normal for the period.