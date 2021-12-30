Drug collection unit at Rock Springs Police Department for disposing prescription medications

Jena Doak, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming, December 29, 2021 — A safe and secure permanent drug collection unit was established at the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) last year. For those resolving to eliminate clutter this New Year, a medicine cabinet can be a place to start.

The pharmaceutical take back box is a green box that is located to the left inside the lobby of the RSPD. It looks sort of like a mailbox, and is just big enough for dropping prescription bottles. It is available 24/7.

Once medications are deposited, the are disposed by way of incineration by the RSPD evidence gathering team.

If medications are disposed of improperly by flushing them down a toilet, the water supply can become tainted. Further, young people abusing drugs easily have access to them through their friends’ and family’s medicine cabinets.

“It’s super important that we don’t have painkillers or old prescriptions out there for kids to get into,” said RSPD Sergeant Clay Jarvie. “Also, every year we get quite a few calls about prescription medications that have been stolen, so it’s an ongoing problem.”

The drug collection unit at the RSPD is a safe way to get rid of prescriptions so that people don’t have to worry about anything dangerous happening.