Duck Race and ‘Run with the Horses’ races taking place Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 14, 2020) — Today and Saturday, Green River’s River Festival was supposed to be taking place. The event was canceled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and concern for public safety. But two events associated with River Festival will take place Saturday.

The Green River Chamber of Commerce “Great Duck Race” will be taking place tomorrow at noon at Expedition Island. The annual rubber duck race is a fundraiser for the Green River Chamber of Commerce. Those who have purchased rubber ducks need not be present to win cash prizes for duck race winners.

Also taking place tomorrow, the 17th Annual Run with the Horses Marathon. Runners have a choice of completing in a full 26-mile plus marathon, 13 mile half marathon or 10K race. The racecourse includes running on top of White Mountain on the Wild Horse Loop. All races will start at 7 a.m. at Expedition Island.

Even though the event was canceled, the 19th Annual River Festival t-shirts are available for purchase at the Green River Chamber office. At last report, there were a limited number of shirts available.