DUI crash involving SCSO deputies

Photos courtesy of Sublette County Sheriff’s Department

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

PINEDALE, WYOMING — Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to a medical call that resulted in a traffic crash involving an SCSO deputy.

December 8, 2021, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Sublette County Dispatch received a medical call of a person in a vehicle slumped over at the wheel. The driver was reported to be in the parking lot at the Best Western in Pinedale, and the reporting party stated the driver had struck his vehicle. SCSO deputies responded to the Best Western and located a car matching the description.

Upon approaching the vehicle deputies found a female driver behind the wheel. She refused to exit the vehicle or speak with the deputies. The driver shifted the vehicle into reverse and backed into a tree. The driver then drove out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed headed east on Pine Street. SCSO deputies pursued the vehicle through town. Another Deputy was already at the south end of town near OBO’s Market and Deli and coordinated with deputies to perform a vehicle block on Pine Street. As the pursuit drew near the intersection of Sublette Avenue and Pine Street the driver accelerated towards the roadblock and struck the rear driver’s side of our K9 Patrol vehicle.

After impact, the suspect vehicle continued easterly on Pine Street, crossed into the westbound lane, then crashed into a boulder, eventually coming to rest in Ridley’s parking lot. The driver identified as Mariah Edwards (28) of Pinedale was arrested and booked into the Sublette County Detention Center for alleged driving while under the influence, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, assault on a peace officer, eluding, and no seatbelt.

The driver, deputy, and K9 were all taken for medical evaluation at the Pinedale Medical Clinic and released without major injury.