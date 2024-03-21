During the month of April, the YWCA will be raising awareness for National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

March 21, 2024 – Wyo4News Staff

Rock Springs, Wyoming: The Sweetwater County Commissioners and Mayors of both Rock Springs and Green River recognize April as National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. During the month of April, the YWCA will be collaborating with agencies throughout our community to raise awareness about sexual violence.

Sexual assault is the most underreported crime in America. The Office for Victims of Crime reports that only 41% of all rapes and sexual assaults were reported to law enforcement. An estimated 81% of sexual assault victims are female. Of these, 42% were assaulted by an acquaintance, 32% were assaulted by a stranger, and 18% by an intimate partner. The FBI estimates that one in three females and one in seven males will be a survivor of sexual assault in their lifetime. The rate of sexual victimization of people ages 16 to 24 is nearly double than that of every other age group.

Throughout April teal bracelets will be placed in numerous locations throughout both Green River and Rock Springs. Please wear these bracelets to raise awareness of sexual violence and to show support to survivors.

The YWCA Annual Run with the Badges 5K/10K will take place on Saturday, April 27th. This race is held every April to promote sexual assault awareness. Registration is free but if you’d like an event t-shirt, it will cost $5. If you can, please register now at https://runsignup.com/Race/WY/RockSprings/DVAMGlowRun

The race will begin at Young At Heart Senior Center in Rock Springs at 9 am. Following the race, there will be community booths, a light lunch, and Community Partner Awards presented by the County Attorneys office.

For more information on Sexual Assault Awareness Month, or if you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the YWCA Advocacy Center, located at 147 K Street, in Rock Springs (307) 382-3124 or at Western Wyoming Community College in Green River. Advocates are also available 24/7 by calling the crisis line at (307) 352-1030.

The YWCA is a United Way Community Partner and is sponsored by the Wyoming Office of the Attorney General, Division of Victim Services.