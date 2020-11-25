Dustin Lee Zumpfe (December 30, 1972 – November 19, 2020)

Dustin Lee Zumpfe, 47, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mr. Zumpfe was born December 30, 1972 in Casper, Wyoming; the son of Victor Zumpfe and Catherine Markisich.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1991 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Dustin also attended Western Wyoming Community College where he earned an Associate’s of Welding Degree.

Mr. Zumpfe married Karen Patrick in Rock Springs on July 4, 2000.

He worked for SST Drilling as a tool pusher for many years.

Dustin enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Zumpfe of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Catherine Markisich and husband Pete of Rock Springs; one brother, Jesse Zumpfe and wife Christina of Pinedale, Wyoming; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, and one brother, Victor Zumpfe Jr.

Following Cremation, memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

