E. Darrell Smith (May 11, 1940 – November 13, 2020)

E. Darrell Smith, 80, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by his family.

Darrell was born on May 11, 1940 in Fort Totten, North Dakota to Ernest Smith and Agatha Thompson Smith.

He graduated from St. Marys Academy in 1958 before attending the University of North Dakota and Kansas University.

He was drafted into the Army and served his tour with honors.

Darrell was a surveyor throughout his working career, and after retirement he worked for Spirit Lake tribe as the Tribal Preservation Officer.

He is survived by Klee Smith; children Shellie Meyer and husband Jim, Kellie Hart, Bryan Hart, Jodie Lovell, Dustin Smith, David Smith and wife Dianna; sisters Tessi Brown, Ernestine Toote, Joanne Smith; brother Nathan Keith Smith; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Agatha and Ernest Smith; sister Myrna DeMarce; son Donny Smith; and nephew David DeMarce.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday November 20, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1255 West Teton Blvd, Green River, WY. The family asks that due to the Covid 19- crisis, family only in attendance for services at the church.

A public viewing will be held from 5-7 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

