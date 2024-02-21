Eagle Scouts and the Rock Springs High School Dance and Cheer teams honored at Tuesday’s City Council meeting

Eagle Scouts Elizabeth Burton and Rileigh Trautman

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 21, 2024 — At Tuesday night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, two Eagle Scouts from the Boy Scouts of America Girls Troop 307 were honored by proclamations from Mayor Max Michelson. Michelson also handed out certificates congratulating the Rock Springs High School Dance and Cheer teams for their outstanding athletic achievements at the 2023 Cheer and Dance Competition.

Two of the first girls in the state of Wyoming to earn their Eagle Scout Rank, Elizabeth Burton and Rileigh Trautman, which took them five years to achieve, were congratulated in proclamations from Mayor Max Michelson during the Rock Springs City Council Meeting on Feb. 20, 2024. When asked what their favorite badges they achieved were, Burton responded that her Lifesaving Badge was her favorite, and Trautman stated that her favorite badge earned was the Small Boat Sailing Badge. When the two were asked what the hardest badges they had to earn were, Burton responded that her Lifesaving Badge was her hardest, and Trautman stated that her Personal Finance Badge was the hardest badge to earn.

Mayor Michelson proclaimed that Burton had demonstrated a commitment to meet challenges with enthusiasm and confidence through planning and leading others in service to her community by building eight freestanding coat racks, which have been placed in various rooms at the Young at Heart Senior Center in Rock Springs.

Mayor Michelson also proclaimed that Trautman had demonstrated a commitment to meet challenges with enthusiasm and confidence through planning and leading others in service to her community by building and placing two cement benches at the park on the corner of Westridge and Cascade in Rock Springs.

Mayor Michelson also pointed out that out of 8 million scouts in the United States, only 1% of those scouts reach the level of Eagle Scout Rank.

Rock Springs High School Dance

The Rock Springs High School Dance and Cheer teams were also recognized with certificates for their athletic achievements in being State Champions in the 2023 All Girl 4A Stunt Cheer competition, the State Champions in the Hip Hop 4A Dance competition, and for being Runner up in the 4A Jazz Dance competition. Mayor Michelson also congratulated the Head Coach, Dena Douchant, for earning 4A Head Coach of the Year! Douchant told the Council that this was the 1st state championship brought home to Rock Springs since 2008.