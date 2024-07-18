Eagles to host Friday surf & turf fundraiser and Saturday BBQ/carwash

July 18, 2024 – Wyo4News

It will be a busy couple of days for the local Fraternal Order of Eagles. On Friday, July 19, the group will host a Surf & Turf dinner and fundraiser, and on Saturday, they will be doing their annual BBQ Grill Out along with a car wash and garage sale.

Surf and Turf Dinner

The Eagles Surf and Turf dinner will begin at 5 p.m. The event will feature a steak night for $20, with an option to add shrimp for an additional $5. The dinner will be held in the newly finished hall at the Eagles Lodge, located at 88 North 2nd East in Green River.

Following the dinner, attendees can enjoy karaoke at 7 p.m. and participate in the Queen of Hearts drawing on the new board, also at 7 p.m.

In addition to the dinner, there will be drawings for an Eagle Minky, crafted by Shauna Dockter, and a mug from Wyoming Raised Apparel. Proceeds from these drawings will benefit the Hospice of Sweetwater County. Participants do not need to be present to win, and anyone can purchase tickets. Tickets are available at the Eagles Lodge or through a member, priced at $20 each or six for $100.



Saturday Car Wash/BBQ Grill Out/Garage Sale

The Eagles will hold their annual BBQ Grill Out and Car Wash fundraiser this Saturday, July 20th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 88 North 2nd East in Green River. Attendees can get their cars washed for $10. Lunch, featuring a hamburger and salad, is available for $8. In addition to the car wash and lunch, attendees can browse a garage sale, finding potential treasures while supporting a good cause.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local charities, including the YWCA Support and Safe House, the Camp Postcard program, and Hospice of Sweetwater County.



The Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2350, established in Green River in 1940, has been dedicated to community service for 84 years. The group’s mission, “people helping people,” reflects their commitment to making a positive impact in the community. Charitable organizations in Sweetwater County in need of funds are encouraged to contact the Eagles at 307-875-5002 for potential support.