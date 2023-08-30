Eagles top football poll with Buffalos, Tigers, Wolves receiving votes

Wyo4News photo

August 30, 2023 — The Lyman Eagles remained on top of this week’s WyoPreps.com Coaches & Media 2A Football Poll. Lyman defeated Malad, Utah, 36-14 last week. Mountain View, who posted a 21-6 zero-week win over 3A Green River, held on to the number three position. Kemmerer is the only other area team to receive votes in the 2A poll.

This week, Lyman will host Bear Lake, Idaho, on Friday evening, with Mountain View at home against Wheatland on Friday afternoon.

The Rock Springs Tigers, who crushed Casper Kelly Walsh 52-7 in their home opening contest last Friday, finished just outside the top five in this week’s 4A poll. Last week’s top-rated team Cheyenne East, as well as number two through number five, Sheridan, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, and Cheyenne Central, also won their opening games.

This week Rock Springs will have a chance to move up in the poll when they travel to number four Thunder Basin in Gillette.

Despite its loss, Green River did receive some votes in the 3A poll to finish in the eighth position. The Wolves will be at Lander on Friday.

Farson-Eden, number seven in the 6-Man poll, will open their season Friday at number four encampment.

To see the complete WyoPreps.com football poll, click here.