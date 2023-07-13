Early morning accident on I80 near mm 94 leads to 1 fatality, 1 injured and 1 uninjured

Wyoming Highway Patrol – Photo taken from the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook Page

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there was one fatality, one injured, and one non-injured during this morning’s accident near milepost 94. The name of the deceased is Robert Marrero, 34, from Florida.

The accident occurred around 1:52 a.m. in the westbound lane between Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming. The crash blocked traffic for hours until the site could be cleared.

There was a total of two vehicles involved, including a Commercial Vehicle. Road conditions were dry, seat belts were in use.

The statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol states, “Both vehicles were westbound on Interstate 80 near mile marker 94 when the Freightliner combination unit ran off the right edge of the roadway and overturned when the driver tried to correct the combination unit back onto the roadway. As the combination unit skidded to a stop on the passenger side, the RAM 3500 collided with the undercarriage of the Freightliner. The driver of the Freightliner was thrown from his position inside the cab and became trapped under the engine compartment.”

No other information has been provided at this time.