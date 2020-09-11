Early morning crash kills one in Rawlins

Wyo4News Staff

RAWLINS, WY (September 11, 2020) – According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), on September 11, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around 3rd Street and North Higley Blvd. in Rawlins, Wyoming. At 5:00 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of the crash.

The driver of a 2002 Chevrolet 3500 had stopped along the side of the road to check some cargo in the back. As the driver exited the Chevrolet, he failed to place the truck’s transmission in park. The driver lost his footing as he exited the vehicle, and the Chevrolet, still in motion, collided with the driver.

The driver of the 2002 Chevrolet has been identified as 61-year-old Kingman, Arizona resident Allen P. Dollarhide. Dollarhide succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger in the Chevrolet has been identified as 39-year-old Kingman, Arizona resident Brad A. Dollarhide. He was not injured in the incident.

Driver inattention and physical disability are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 86th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 112 in 2019, 76 in 2018, and 104 in 2017 to date.