Early morning fire at Tire Den

August 30, 2023 – – Wyo4News Staff/Rock Springs Fire Department Press Release

At 00:59 a.m. the morning of August 30, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 202 Industrial Drive – The Tire Den. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. The fire is under investigation as of this writing, and the cause has not been determined.

The first-arriving unit from the Rock Springs Fire Department was on the scene within one minute of being dispatched. Upon arrival, Command was established, and a 360-degree size-up was conducted. Crews noted heavy smoke and flames coming from the C/D (North-East) area of the building in the compressor room.

Quick action by the attack team knocked the fire down, and the fire was declared controlled at 01:17 a.m. Fire crews remained on the scene to conduct salvage and overhaul operations to protect the property from further damage and ensure that the fire was completely extinguished.

The local fire suppression system, with the deployment of a single sprinkler head, limited fire extension into adjacent areas of the facility – preventing what would otherwise have been a significant conflagration involving multiple structures.

Jon Aimone of the Tire Den stated they are still open for business today. In a Facebook post, Aimone said, “Thanks to patrol efforts of our local law enforcement and the skill and response of our fire department, the damage was isolated to one building. We plan to carry on business as usual and will be open normal hours from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm with our normal 24-hour call service. We are very thankful for our very talented first responders and the community we serve.”

The Rock Springs Fire Department wishes to thank the Rock Springs Police Department Patrol Officers and the Communicators at the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center.

The Patrol Officers noted heavy smoke at the building during routine patrol and helped fire crews gain access to the property. Our Dispatchers do a wonderful job of watching over our Firefighters, Police Officers, and EMTs during high-stress incidents and ensure that the needs of everyone operating at the scene are met.