Early Sat. morning fight/stabbing occurs at Rock Springs C Store

(October 24, 2020) — According to a press release from the Rock Springs Police Department, this morning, Oct. 24, at approximately 1:40, officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the C Store at 1704 Elk Street for the report of a disturbance in the parking lot.

Advertisement

The release read, “After further investigation, it was determined a fight had ensued between several adult males. A 29-year-old male was stabbed during the altercation. The male was treated at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.”

No further details were available. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.