Early voting start today in Wyoming

September 23, 2022 — Early voting begins today in Wyoming. The in-person general election voting date is November 8.

In Sweetwater County, voters can request an absentee ballot at the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office in Green River or by calling the County Clerk’s office. Residents can also go online at the Sweetwater County website or via mail request.

You must already be a registered voter to request an absentee ballot.

Required Information for Requesting an Absentee Ballot (from the Sweetwater County website)

Any registered voter in Wyoming may request an absentee ballot for any or all elections ONLY within the calendar year in which the election is held but not on the day of the election. When requesting an absentee ballot, you must provide the following voter and absentee ballot request information.

Full name;

Date of birth;

Your current Wyoming residence address, including your house number, street, city, county, and zip code;

The mailing address where your ballot should be mailed;

The election(s) for which the absentee ballot requested;

If for a primary election, the political party ballot you wish to vote. (You must be a registered member of that political party. If you are not, please contact your county clerk on how to update your voter registration information); and

A statement that you are eligible to vote in the election(s).

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

How Do I Request an Absentee Ballot?

By Phone – 307-872-3733

By Mail – Print and fill out the application form and mail the County Clerk, 80 W Flaming Gorge Way, Suite 155, Green River, WY 82935

In Person – Request an absentee ballot in person at the County Clerk’s Office

Online Request Forms – Select the applicable form:

Military and Overseas Voters ONLY (PDF)

Federal Post Card Application (FPCA)

All other Voters (PDF)

Online Absentee Request Form