East Teton Blvd to close Monday for water line installation

May 9, 2021 — East Teton Boulevard in Green River will be closed on Monday, May 10, to allow a water line to be installed.

According to a press release from the City of Green River, the water line work will cross East Teton at Monroe, a major commuter access to Green River’s south and north side. The road closure is expected around 8:30 a.m. A road reopening time was not announced.

Motorists will be detoured onto Logan Street on the north side, and Bridger Drive on the south side. Access to Stratton Meyers will only be from Bridger Drive. Veteran’s Park can be accessed via Monroe Avenue but will not be open to through traffic. The Municipal Horse Corrals and Water Salesman can be accessed via Astle Avenue, but through traffic on East Teton will not be possible.

Lewis and Lewis are doing the project work.