East Teton Boulevard in Green River closed Thursday to continue water line project

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 26, 2021) – East Teton Boulevard in Green River will be closed on Thursday to pave the road as the Monroe and East Teton Water Project continues toward completion.

Advertisement

Motorists will be detoured onto Logan Street and Bridger Drive. The road access to Stratton Meyers will only be from Bridger Drive.

Veteran’s Park can only be accessed via East Teton Boulevard, but will not be open to through traffic from or to Monroe Avenue.

The Municipal Horse Corrals and Water Salesman can be accessed via Astle Avenue, but through traffic on East Teton will not be possible.

City officials urge motorists to watch for to road signs and plan ahead.

East Teton Closure – Water Project_Paving Annotated_Core_02