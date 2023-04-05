Easter Egg Hunts and other activities going on in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Don’t know where to go for Easter Events and Egg Hunts? We have you covered with this list of events happening in Sweetwater County! Due to weather, some events have been changed from the previous post.

Friday, April 7, 2023 – Easter Egg Hunt, Horder’s Korner, 1659 Elk St., Rock Springs (Across from the C-Store), Special Needs @ 4:30 pm, Ages 0-4 @ 5 pm, Ages 5-8 @ 5:30 pm, Ages 9-13 @ 6 pm, don’t miss live Easter Bunnies!

April 8, 2023 – Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, Due to the recent weather, Saturday’s Rock Springs Civic Center Easter Egg Hunt will now be taking place indoors at the Family Recreation Center. Children 8 to 10 will hunt eggs Saturday morning at 10:30, followed by 5 to 7-year-olds at 11:30 and 1 to 4-year-olds at 12:30. Free to the public.

April 9, 2023 – People for Kids Easter Egg Hunt, Downtown Superior (Main Street), 2 p.m., all ages welcome, for more information call 362-9122.

April 9, 2023 – Easter Sunday, Green River Alliance Church, 2190 W Teton Blvd., Green River, 6:45 a.m. – Sunrise Service (Dress warm & bring a lawn chair), 9:00 a.m. – Easter Breakfast (Potluck), 9:45 a.m. – Kid’s Easter Egg Hunt, 10:45 a.m. – Easter Sunday Worship. “Everything we do Easter Morning is open to the public and we would love for you to join us.”

April 9, 2023 – Easter Sunday, Rock Springs First Assembly of God Easter egg hunt for the public, 10 a.m. following service, 2191 Century Blvd., Rock Springs, WY.

“MOVED TO Monday, April 10th” – Green River Easter Egg Hunt, Evers Park in Green River, registration at 4:00 p.m., with the hunt starting at 4:30 p.m.