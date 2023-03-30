Easter Egg Hunts and other activities going on in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Don’t know where to go for Easter Events and Egg Hunts? We have you covered with this list of events happening in Sweetwater County!

Friday, March 31, 2024 – The Bunny Belly Flop, Green River Rec. Center, Green River, Wyoming, Themed pool event from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2023 – Easter Bunny in the Park, Bunning Park, 1-3 p.m. Come get your photos taken with the Easter Bunny plus family fun.

Sunday, April 2, 2023 – Children’s Chruch Egg Hunt, First Assembly of God Rock Springs, 2191 Century Blvd., Rock Springs, 10 a.m., ages K-6. Games, snacks, crafts, and more! Get your kids and grandkids to church.

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – Green River Easter Egg Hunt, Evers Park in Green River, registration at 4:00 p.m., with the hunt starting at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7, 2023 – Easter Egg Hunt, Horder’s Korner, 1659 Elk St., Rock Springs (Across from the C-Store), Special Needs @ 4:30 pm, Ages 0-4 @ 5 pm, Ages 5-8 @ 5:30 pm, Ages 9-13 @ 6 pm, don’t miss live Easter Bunnies!

April 8, 2023 – Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, Rock Springs Civic Center, Bunning Park, 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Ages 8-10 10 a.m./Ages 5-7 11 a.m./Ages 1-4 12 p.m.), Free to the public.

April 8, 2023 – Egg Hunt and Lunch with the Easter Bunny, Veterans Park, Rock Springs, 1 p.m., come down to hunt for eggs, eat lunch and meet the Easter Bunny.

April 9, 2023 – People for Kids Easter Egg Hunt, Downtown Superior (Main Street), 2 p.m., all ages welcome, for more information call 362-9122.

April 9, 2023 – Easter Sunday, Green River Alliance Church, 2190 W Teton Blvd., Green River, 6:45 a.m. – Sunrise Service (Dress warm & bring a lawn chair), 9:00 a.m. – Easter Breakfast (Potluck), 9:45 a.m. – Kid’s Easter Egg Hunt, 10:45 a.m. – Easter Sunday Worship. “Everything we do Easter Morning is open to the public and we would love for you to join us.”