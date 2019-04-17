Easter Events Taking Place In Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County, WY (4/17/19) – There is always plenty of fun things to do in Sweetwater County. Easter events are always great for the family during the Easter season. To see the different events taking place view below.

Young at Heart Easter Eggs-Extravaganza

Friday, April 19, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs, WY

Children’s Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 20

10 a.m. – Ages eight to 10

11 a.m. – Ages five to seven

Noon – Ages one to four

Bunning Park, Rock Springs, WY

Annual Easter Carnival

Friday, April 19 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mission at Castle Rock

1445 Uinta Dr., Green River, WY

Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County Bake Sale

Thursday, April 18

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Commerce Bank of Wyoming

1575 Dewar Drive, Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY