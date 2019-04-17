Easter Events Taking Place In Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County, WY (4/17/19) – There is always plenty of fun things to do in Sweetwater County. Easter events are always great for the family during the Easter season. To see the different events taking place view below.
Young at Heart Easter Eggs-Extravaganza
Friday, April 19, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs, WY
Children’s Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 20
10 a.m. – Ages eight to 10
11 a.m. – Ages five to seven
Noon – Ages one to four
Bunning Park, Rock Springs, WY
Annual Easter Carnival
Friday, April 19 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mission at Castle Rock
1445 Uinta Dr., Green River, WY
Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County Bake Sale
Thursday, April 18
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commerce Bank of Wyoming
1575 Dewar Drive, Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY