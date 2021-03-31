Eastside and Pilot Butte student art featured at CFAC

Advertisement

March 31, 2021 — The fifth and sixth graders’ artwork from Eastside and Pilot Butte Elementary schools is now on display at the Community Fine Arts Center from now through April 10, 2021.

“The artwork has strong graphics with fun and imagination,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “The mask-wearing self-portraits are whimsical, and the mandala designs are colorful and detailed.”

The CFAC has been honoring the talents of the local students by having art displays of the Sweetwater County School District #1 students’ artwork all spring.

This is the fifth 2021 exhibit of local students’ artwork. The current exhibit features artwork from 168 students. Art instructor Nanci Rollins teaches at both schools.

Eastside Elementary School

5th Grade: JennaRose Aguda, Aurora Ainge, Rayann Allen, Kamryn Anderson, Parker Bates, Brynlee Blake, Sophia Bozner, Emma Burdette, Ava Burklow, Kinley Busenbark, Cash Butcher, Xzayviana Calderone, Ashley Carrera-Campos, Aaliyah Casillas, Adyn Coca, Laila Copenbarger, Lilyan Covolo, Eva Croff, Hayden Cutler, Olivia Goich, Raimee Gunyan, Zoe Harper, Grace Kerns, Baylen Kitteridge, Mercedes Krotzer, Kamdin Krueth, Amilya Lemon, CJ Long, Caroline Lowell, Aubree Michael, Payson Muniz, Isabella Nelson, Hailee Penrod, Brooklyn Potter, Hannah Redmond, Bobby Reece, Shalico Robinson, Fatima Sanchez, Chloe Senstock, Peyton Simpson, Alexis Trombley, Dayton Uhrig-Santillans, Neveah Vialpando, Guadalupe Villa

6th Grade: Alexia Alatorre, Jayde Anderson, Ashton Anderson, Lilly Bjork, Esabella Brierly, Emeree Brostoski, Jocelyn Campos, Kerra Colley, Allison Condie, Scarlett Cozzens, Sophie Crofts, Kieren Crosby, Chloee Dawson, Chloee Dusel, Audrey Eaton, Autumn Fadling, Quentin Farmer, Ethan Gerwatowski, Bileidy Godoy, Lexi Guerrero, Carmen Hernandez-Solis, Ashley Herrera-Campos, Imogen Kaptain, Joseph Lindsay, Hailee Michael, Karla Moreno, Ava Nicholas, Emily Nieto, Cambri Pederson, Lilly Plew, Soraya Portillo, Hezekiah Purvis, Alexis Rogers, Natalia Santamaria, Chance Stephens, Javin Toth, Joel Wilkinson

Pilot Butte Elementary School

5th Grade: Peyton Anderson, Kennedi Basso, Levi Belnap, Evan Berry, Brayton Boylen, Jackson Buss, Emma Calvey, Andi Christensen, Zoey Conner, Reagan Cordova, Ava Doerr, Daniela Dominguez, Ellison Doyle, Hannah Duran, Marlo Gallarza-Delgadillo, Adam Hall, Berlynn Harris, Nellie Jarvie, Echo Knezovich, Ainsley Madsen, Zoey Marincic, Isabella Martinez, Isabella Martinez, Aspen McConnell, Chevelle McMurray, Leonor Moreno, Caleigh Morley, Mia Parra, Karlee Penland, Dylan Powell, Madeleine Roberts, Antony Ruiz Mikula, Emily Schaefer, Ellee Schurman, Aspen Seppie, Macey Smith, Jace Stott, Abbi Stott, Ashley Vargas-Velica, Kinsley Weinreich, Kaitlyne Willey, Reagan Williams, Ella Wilson

6th Grade: Gabriela Aaron, Emery Anderson, Tarin Anderson, Bella Bear, Owen Berry, Lillian Bridewell, William Carlson, Monique Carney-Knoefler, Paige Castillon, Sunny Conder, Davian Cummins, Grace Gatti, Mireya Godina-Alvarado, Joshua Harris, Braelyn Harris, Brooklynn Hartley, Angel Hettinger, Katie Homan, Aydin Hood, Adyson Huffman, Ezra Jensen, Tahlia Knudsen, Olivia Kronfuss, Alysson Lopez, Lucas Merrit, Justin Millemon, Kaycie Muniz, Camryn Nelson-Pederson, Max Phillips, Rylin Plant, Royce Reeves, Salvador Rivas, Payton Robbins, Daniela Salazar, Adalyne Schweitzer, Breslynn Shelley, Morgan Stafford, Isabella Stein, MaryLynn Stewart, Alex Vega, Yuliza Vicencio-Delgadillo, Kade Wells, Alice Whitfield, Shieley Zancanella

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.