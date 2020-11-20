Edna Roy (March 1, 1945 – November 18, 2020)

Edna Roy, 75, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2020 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 60 years and former resident of Missouri.

Edna was born March 1, 1945 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Avery “Buck” Brown and Lolita “Lets” Overy.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1963 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Edna married James N. Roy on September 27, 1966 in Evanston, Wyoming, and he preceded her in death on October 14, 1996 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Roy was the head housekeeper for many years at Comfort Inn.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and was an avid Elvis fan.

Survivors include two sons, Ron Roy and wife Dottie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Charles Roy and wife Stacy of Rock Springs; two brothers, Jerry Brown of Rock Springs; Bill Brown of Rock Springs; two sister, Sally Williamson of Oregon; Joyce Kopp of Rock Springs; three grandchildren, Ronnie Roy and wife Courtney; Brad Roy; Tanner Roy; two great-grandchildren, Pearl Roy; Oliver Roy; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Roy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother, Louis Brown.

Following Cremation, services will be conducted at a later date.

