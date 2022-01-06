Drama Boot Camp is returning to Green River High School this year

Student learning technical theatre skills during a previous dram boot camp

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER – After being canceled in 2020, Drama Boot Camp is making its return this year to Green River High School. This year’s Drama Boot Camp is happening from January 13 through January 15. It will be starting at 4 p.m. and running to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and then from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, where a public performance will follow at 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The event is for students in grades 2-5. During the boot camp, they will learn a variety of things including theatrical acting and technical skills. Participants will get a chance to demonstrate what they learned during the public performance on Saturday.

Theater Director Bradlee Skinner said, “This event happens with the support of our Drama Booster club, our Thespian Troupe, and students involved in the spring play.”

Tickets for the event are 60 dollars and will cover shirts and snacks for all participants. The remaining profits, after shirts and snacks, will go towards helping theatre students attend summer camps, attend theatre conferences, help with college scholarships and auditions, and will also go towards the set and costumes for the upcoming production “A Comedy of Errors” that will take place at the end of March.