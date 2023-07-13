Multiple Sweetwater County students make Presidents and Deans UW Spring Honor Rolls

Emma Marsing, [email protected]
LARAMIE, WYOMING — The University of Wyoming recently released the names of those who made the 2023 Spring Semester Presidents, Deans, and Freshman Deans Honor Roll.
To make the Presidents Honor Roll, undergraduates must earn a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester and must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours. The names of those who received this recognition from Sweetwater County are listed below:
Presidents Honor Roll
Green River Students
Hailey Allison
Kelsi Angelovich
Dioselyn Batista
Megan R. Cleary
Liberty A. Ferrell
Lexie Kay Frint
Erik Daniel Gwaltney
Thomas A. Harvey
Robyn Jauregui
Spencer J. Kurth
Joshua James Mattson
Darica Meeks
Kaitlyn Rae Norris
Chatney Tirrell
Sarah A. Wilson
Rock Springs Students
David S. Anderson
Alyssa M. Bedard
Madison D. Corbitt
Kyla Ditges
Kaelen Michael Forrest
Braden Lee Kauchich
Celeste Abigail Keelin
Cameron Metcalf
Ericka D. Parker
Corey J. Patterson
Brittany Pope
Jenae A. Ramirez
Abigail Robinson-Kim
Alicia Marie Stevens
Madeline Oy-Ling Verheydt
Yesenia V. Vicencio-Delgadillo
Farson-Eden Students
Ashlie M. Gold
Cody Sloan
Dean’s Honor Roll
To make the Dean’s and Freshman Dean’s Honor Roll undergraduates above freshman standing must earn a 3.4 or better GPA and freshman who must earn a 3.25 GPA or higher. All students must be enrolled in 12 or more credit hours.
Green River Students
Michael G. Cobb
Nicholas Alan Findlow
Austin P. Fox
Hayley Nichole Francis
Haylie Gavin
Demitria Faith Green
Carly A. Kettering
Dallin Lovell Kurth
Ivan A. Leon
Kaylee A. Lundgren
Sabien Maez
Cherylann R. Moritz
Lyndzee Peterson
Logan C. Reichl
Emily C. Reyes
Michael Alan Richardson
Jenna M. Robertson
Sydni J. Sanders
Chase Thomas Stoeger
Hannah Clare Thomas
Ashton David Walther
Aurora J. Wiekhorst
Rock Springs Students
Marycruz Alvarez
Madison Paige Bindl
Alyx Bolton
Isabelle Viola Branch
Jaedan A. Carnahan
Felicia G. Chambers
Elizabeth G. Cozzens
Kelsey Crockett
Kyan Matthew DeBernardi
Julian Delgadillo-Lovato
Karla Yoanna Duarte
Thomas L. Edwards
Alison A. Jensen
Micheal R. Kozlowski
Megan Leavitt
Mikayla Maes
Angel Maldonado
Nathan T. McCann
Derek J. Mehal
Emmely Monzon
Colin R. Murcray
Sarah Elizabeth Norton
Avery Jared O’Brien
Joshua Patterson
Juan C. Peraza
Racheal Breanne Pinkham
Riley Brooke Skorcz
Isabella Marie Spicer
Ethan Swedlund
Hadley Swedlund
Paola Terrazas Olmedo
Jenavieve Braye Tozzi
Zachary Tranchitella
Maya Verheydt
Rylee Walker
Farson-Eden Students
Levi Johnson