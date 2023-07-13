Multiple Sweetwater County students make Presidents and Deans UW Spring Honor Rolls

Photo Courtesy of the University of Wyoming

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — The University of Wyoming recently released the names of those who made the 2023 Spring Semester Presidents, Deans, and Freshman Deans Honor Roll.

To make the Presidents Honor Roll, undergraduates must earn a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester and must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours. The names of those who received this recognition from Sweetwater County are listed below:

Presidents Honor Roll

Green River Students

Hailey Allison

Kelsi Angelovich

Dioselyn Batista

Megan R. Cleary

Liberty A. Ferrell

Lexie Kay Frint

Erik Daniel Gwaltney

Thomas A. Harvey

Robyn Jauregui

Spencer J. Kurth

Joshua James Mattson

Darica Meeks

Kaitlyn Rae Norris

Chatney Tirrell

Sarah A. Wilson

Rock Springs Students

David S. Anderson

Alyssa M. Bedard

Madison D. Corbitt



Kyla Ditges

Kaelen Michael Forrest

Braden Lee Kauchich

Celeste Abigail Keelin

Cameron Metcalf

Ericka D. Parker

Corey J. Patterson

Brittany Pope

Jenae A. Ramirez

Abigail Robinson-Kim

Alicia Marie Stevens

Madeline Oy-Ling Verheydt

Yesenia V. Vicencio-Delgadillo

Farson-Eden Students

Ashlie M. Gold

Cody Sloan

Dean’s Honor Roll

To make the Dean’s and Freshman Dean’s Honor Roll undergraduates above freshman standing must earn a 3.4 or better GPA and freshman who must earn a 3.25 GPA or higher. All students must be enrolled in 12 or more credit hours.

Green River Students

Michael G. Cobb

Nicholas Alan Findlow

Austin P. Fox

Hayley Nichole Francis

Haylie Gavin

Demitria Faith Green

Carly A. Kettering

Dallin Lovell Kurth

Ivan A. Leon



Kaylee A. Lundgren

Sabien Maez

Cherylann R. Moritz

Lyndzee Peterson

Logan C. Reichl

Emily C. Reyes

Michael Alan Richardson

Jenna M. Robertson

Sydni J. Sanders

Chase Thomas Stoeger

Hannah Clare Thomas

Ashton David Walther

Aurora J. Wiekhorst

Rock Springs Students

Marycruz Alvarez

Madison Paige Bindl

Alyx Bolton

Isabelle Viola Branch

Jaedan A. Carnahan

Felicia G. Chambers

Elizabeth G. Cozzens

Kelsey Crockett

Kyan Matthew DeBernardi

Julian Delgadillo-Lovato

Karla Yoanna Duarte

Thomas L. Edwards

Alison A. Jensen



Micheal R. Kozlowski

Megan Leavitt

Mikayla Maes

Angel Maldonado

Nathan T. McCann

Derek J. Mehal

Emmely Monzon

Colin R. Murcray

Sarah Elizabeth Norton

Avery Jared O’Brien

Joshua Patterson

Juan C. Peraza

Racheal Breanne Pinkham

Riley Brooke Skorcz

Isabella Marie Spicer

Ethan Swedlund

Hadley Swedlund

Paola Terrazas Olmedo

Jenavieve Braye Tozzi

Zachary Tranchitella

Maya Verheydt

Rylee Walker

Farson-Eden Students

Levi Johnson