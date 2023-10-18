School District No. 1 takes first step in getting funding for new high school

Wyo4news Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 wastes no time moving forward with the need for a replacement Rock Springs High School. At the Special Trustee Board Meeting held Monday, the board approved sending a letter to Jerry Vincent, Executive Director of the Wyoming State Construction Division, requesting a review of Rock Springs High School.

The Process to Receive Funding

Sweetwater School District No. 1 is moving forward with its fourth attempt at receiving funding for a new high school. With the letter on the way to Vincent, the process has officially began.

With the letter completed, the district is moving forward on the next two steps, which are attending the Select Committee on School Facilities meeting as well as the Joint Appropriations Committee meeting. Those meetings are scheduled to take place next week in Cheyenne, Wyoming. If both committees move forward on the request, then the next steps will be taken.

Following approval from the committees, a Most Cost Effective Remedy (MCER) will be performed, leading to budgetary approval from the House and Senate, ending with the Governor’s signature.

Below is the letter sent to Vincent:

Replacing Rock Springs High School

Rock Springs High School was built in the 1960s and to this day contains approximately 1,419 students in only 325,000 square feet.

For the past several years, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 has been working to adopt a replacement high school due to the inadequate conditions of the high school and its size overall.

When the school district moved forward on creating the Satellite High School, the district also adopted the plan to establish a new Rock Springs High School on their purchased land. However, due to miscommunication with JAC on the district owning the land and not the Bureau of Land Management, the project was placed on an indefinite hold and all funding was retracted.

Since that time, the school district has been effectively working to move forward on regaining the funding to establish a new school that will be able to adequately hold the amount of students they have on a yearly basis.

