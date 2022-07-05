SCSD#1 discussed finances in special school board meeting

Wyo4News screenshot of meeting

Tanya Baer

Rock Springs- Sweetwater County School District 1 held a special board meeting on June 27, 2022, to discuss all things financial. The topics discussed included a budget amendment, accepting the hire of Sara Hudson for the Resource Instructor position at Eastside, a renewal of DreamBox licensing, the Rock Springs Junior High track resurfacing and synthetic field replacement project, and approval for the District to apply for the Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship Pilot Program.

The renewal of DreamBox was authorized in the amount of $42,000.00. This program is used across the District for K-6 students. This is a sole source purchase with $21,000.00 being paid out of the Technology budget and $21,000.00 being paid out of the Title I budget.

Previous bids on the Rock Springs Junior High track resurfacing and synthetic field replacement project were rejected. The Recreation Board and School Board approved the turf to be replaced at Rock Springs Junior High School. Bids were advertised and two bids were received by the District Facilities Department. Hellas Construction bid $747,259.00, and FieldTurf bid $613,528.00. Pending Recreation Board approval at their June 23, 2022 meeting, recommend approval of the bid to Hellas Construction in the amount of $747,259.00 with a 15% contingency of $112,088.85 for a total cost of $859,347.85. This will be funded by the Recreation Board budget.