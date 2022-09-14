SWCSD #2 Board Meeting discussed mental health and wellness program

Wyo4News photo of SWCSD #2 sign

Tanya Baer. [email protected]

Green River- At tonight’s Sweetwater County School District number 2 meeting several recognitions were made including the Green River Wyoming All-State Marching Band Members Performing at Disney World, a recognition of FFA Member Delaney Gardea who was Awarded the National American FFA Degree, a recognition of the Green River FFA Chapter for getting the 2022 National Chapter 3 Star Award, a slide show of the Lincoln Middle School Students who went to Washington D.C. this summer, welcoming and introducing the new teachers from all schools.

School district wellness resources were discussed, and information about everything offered can be found on the school board website. The school-based wellness therapy program provides various things including individual counseling, family counseling, group counseling, behavioral support, and more. Currently, 25 families have already used this new program for various reasons. Funding for these programs will last for at least three years, which will give them time to figure out what works with the programs and what might need to be changed.

Anthony Beardsley discussed the difficulties that many sports teams have been facing in getting equipment in a timely manner. “This isn’t isolated to Green River either, this is nationwide, our normal process is not the same, we are still waiting for chairs with the logo for our gym, we ordered those four months ago,” stated Beardlsy. Half of the poms for cheerleader camp were delayed so half of the campers didn’t even get poms and were very disappointed.

During the bids and requests section of the meeting, a bid for 100 new marching band uniforms costing 59,110 was approved. Another bid for professional architectural services was approved for the for the central kitchen remodel project at Lincoln Middle School. This would allow the school to figure out what can be done and how much it would cost to remodel the kitchen. During an update on the summer projects, it was revealed that the roofing on the Highschool is roughly 25% complete. Next week the roof of the gym will be worked on since there was a leak.

A request for funds to send officers to the National FFA Convention was made. The expenses were lined out and it would cost roughly $1400 to send officers to the convention. Nine total students would be going along with two chaperones. It was recommended that $1750 should be given instead since it would cover the chaperones as well. This was approved.