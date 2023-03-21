Sweetwater County Commissioners 2023 Scholarship applications now being accepted

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Sweetwater County Commissioners Scholarship.

Three students from Sweetwater County will be selected by the County Commissioners to receive a $1,000 scholarship, presented at the County Commissioner meeting on May 16, 2023 meeting. Applicants may use their scholarship to attend the University of Wyoming or any Wyoming Community College.

All application forms and letters of recommendation must be submitted and received by April 24, 2023. The full application can be found here.