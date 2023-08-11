Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and No. 2 bus routes

Emma Marsing, [email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — School is right around the corner which means new transportation schedules have been released for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and School District No. 2. Times may vary for each bus schedule.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1
Rock Springs to Farson AM | PM
Pilot Butte Elementary AM | PM
Desert View Elementary AM | PM
Sweetwater County School District No. 2
First Day of School
Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2 will begin school on August 16, 2023.