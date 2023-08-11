Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and No. 2 bus routes

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — School is right around the corner which means new transportation schedules have been released for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and School District No. 2. Times may vary for each bus schedule.

Sweetwater County School District No. 1

Rock Springs to Farson AM | PM

Superior AM | PM

RS Junior High AM | PM

Pilot Butte Elementary AM | PM

Northpark Elementary AM | PM

Stagecoach Elementary AM | PM

Arrowhead Springs AM | PM

RSHS – BBHS – RSSHS AM | PM

Eastside Elementary AM | PM

Desert View Elementary AM | PM

Sage Elementary AM | PM

Walnut Elementary AM | PM

Sweetwater County School District No. 2

Green River High School

Lincoln Middle School

Monroe Elementary

Truman Elementary

Washington Elementary

First Day of School

Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2 will begin school on August 16, 2023.