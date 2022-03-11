Western Wyoming Community College to host Wyrkshop events

Instructor John Marley uses a 3D printer

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- Western Wyoming Community College is hosting a workshop event every month, this month the workshop will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a free event for students and community members to learn about all the things they can do at Western’s workshop. The workshop is located at Western Wyoming Comunity College in room 2052.

The tools that can be used at the workshop include 6 3D printers, 3 sewing machines, a laser cutter/engraver, and a Cricut cutter. There is also a workbench with various hand tools, soldering irons, and a vice for other projects.

The current hours for Western’s workshop are 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. All students and community members are welcome during these times, but in order to use the machines, a person has to first register at Wyrkshop.org and complete online training courses. People can learn how to use these machines at the Wyrkshop events. People can expect to pay a small material fee when using the workshop tools to make things.

Not only can people learn how to use these tools at the events, but they can also expect to learn shop safety and proper use of equipment. However, the main goal is to get the community more involved and to give people a fun resource that allows them to be creative.

To register for the upcoming Wyrkshop event, you can contact Alex Schumacher at [email protected] or visit Western Wyoming Community College where you can receive a flyer with a link. For more information about Wyrkshop click here.