Edward Lee Burkart (September 22, 1936 – September 28, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 2, 2020) — Edward Lee Burkart of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on September 28, 2020, following a courageous battle against cancer.

Ed was born in Copan, Oklahoma in 1936 and was the son of the late Jessie and Charles Burkart. He was the oldest of four children.

While living in Oklahoma, he worked in the oil fields and then in the electrical field for Sears. He married his wife Marilyn in October 1954. They started their family – having five wonderful children.

When the boom in the 1970s hit Wyoming, Ed’s love for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing brought him and his family out west. They bought land north of Rock Springs, bought some horses, built a house, and have enjoyed living in the Rock Springs area since.

While living in Rock Springs, Ed worked for Sears, Black Butte Coal, and the Wyoming Highway Department. He loved spending time with family and friends in Wyoming as well as traveling back to Oklahoma to spend time with loved ones there as well.

He spent much of his recreational time outdoors – camping, hunting, fishing, riding horses, snow machining, and playing golf were some of the many activities he enjoyed.

For almost 20 years, Ed and Marilyn have enjoyed spending their winters in the Yuma, Arizona area. Ed was thrilled that he could spend more time outdoors without having to shovel the snow, and that he could golf year-round.

Ed is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Rock Springs, WY; his sister, Jimmie Sue (Willie) Fecht of Lake Jackson, TX; and his children, Cathy Wright of Tulsa, OK, Amy Prevedel of Loveland, CO, Michael Burkart (Carl Uhrik) of Erie, CO, Julie (Joel) Dibble of Grand Junction, CO, and Kelly (Larry) Mann of Rock Springs, WY. He is also survived by his grandchildren Tara (John) Swanson, Ben Wright, Russell Mann (Shawn Pagel), Courtney Mann (Joseph Guillen), Cassie Mann, Griffin Wright, Austin Prevedel (Kaily Wiggins), and his great-grandchildren Ellee Guillen, Evan Guillen, Allee Vigil, Joseph Guillen, Chloee Dawson, Penelope Swanson, Townes Swanson, Harper Prevedel, and Hazlee Guillen.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Charles Burkart, and his sisters Cynthia Burkart Lowe and Jane Walker Cameron.

A private viewing for family members will be held. His remains will be cremated and spread at one of his favorite hunting spots in the mountains by family.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in Ed’s name to the Emmanuel Baptist Church Building Fund.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.