Edwards Announces Signings Of Milton And Marble

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 17, 2019) – University of Wyoming head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced the signing of junior college guard Greg Milton III and Denver native Kwane Marble II to the 2019-2020 roster on Wednesday.

“I think both Greg and Kwane are very intelligent basketball players and both have great bodies that will transfer to our level of play,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “Both have great ball handling skills and have great ability to shoot the basketball. Both these players also have the ability to become lockdown defenders.”

Milton III, a 6-3, 185-pound guard and native of Elk Grove, Calif. is coming off a fine freshman season at Sacramento City College earning First Team All-Big 8 Conference honors. Milton III was also named All-NorCal Freshman Team. He was the second leading scorer in the conference at 19 points per game, which also ranked 16th in the state. Milton III ranked third in the conference in three-pointers with 78 on the season. He also added 5.1 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per night. Milton III scored 30 or more points in six games last season including a school record for a postseason game with 39 points in a contest that saw him record eight triples.

“Greg has tremendous confidence in his abilities on the floor,” Edwards said. “I think he is a guy that brings teammates together. He has a great knack for scoring the basketball but has tremendous ability to run an offense. He brings that great leadership that you look for from the lead guard position.”

He is a graduate of Cosumnes Oaks High School. Milton III earned All-CVC in his junior and senior seasons. He was also named All-City and led the league in three-pointers made. He also received offers from Portland, Tulane, Fresno State, Pepperdine, and UC Davis.

Marble II, a 6-6, 195-pound guard from Denver, Colo. just wrapped up his senior season at Denver East High School. He earned Honorable Mention All-State honors by Max Preps. He was a four-time Denver Public Schools All-Conference selection. Marble averaged 19 points per game to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 rebounds per night. He finished his career with over 1,000 points. An excellent defender, Marble added three steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.

“Kwane has a great toughness about him and is a big guard,” Edwards said. “He has a great knack for getting where he wants to go by using his body. He is a player that can play multiple positions. He can shoot the basketball, but can also post up. His basketball IQ is outstanding and love to play on the defensive end of the floor.”

He also received recruiting interest from Washington State, Arkansas-Little Rock among others.

The duo will join Gatorade Colorado Player of the Year Kenny Foster on the Cowboys next season. Foster averaged 27.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game this past season.