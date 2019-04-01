Edwards Announces Trace Young Will Leave Cowboy Basketball Program

LARAMIE, Wyo. (APRIL 1, 2019) – University of Wyoming head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced Monday that freshman guard Trace Young will leave the Cowboy basketball program to pursue other opportunities in collegiate basketball.

“We thank Trace for his contributions to the program during his time here, and we wish him well in the future,” said Edwards.

Young appeared in 20 games this season for the Pokes averaging 6.8 points per game. He also added 3.4 rebounds per game in 13 starts.

Edwards and the University of Wyoming Athletics Department will have no further comment.

