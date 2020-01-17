Eileen Rae Hubbard (Jan. 24, 1958 – Jan. 13, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 16, 2020) — Eileen Rae Hubbard, 61, of Green River passed away suddenly January 13, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

She was born January 24, 1958, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Robert Rae and Margaret Jane Alexander Black.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1976.

Eileen married Ricky Hubbard in Pinedale. He preceded her in death.

She enjoyed spending time with her “cat baby”.

Survivors include her son, Michael Hubbard of Colorado; daughter, Jennifer Allen and husband Tabor of Texas; sister, Ellen Ann Bernatis and husband John of Green River; grandchildren, Anthony and Christina Hubbard, Tabor and Rex Allen; one aunt, numerous cousins, and three nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Margaret Black and her grandparents.

Cremation has taken place.

At her request, no services will be held.

