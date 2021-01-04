Elected GR council members taking oath of office before Tuesday’s meeting

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (January 4, 2021) – The Green River City Council will conduct their first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and two new council cembers and a re-elected incumbent will be sworn in by Judge Jason Petri.

Sherry Bushman, George Jost and Robert Berg will take the oath of office prior to the Tuesday meeting.

The swearing in ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. The regular Council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Both the meeting and the swearing in will be available on the city YouTube channel. The regular council meeting will be a zoom only meeting.

Bushman was elected in Ward I, Jost in Ward II, and Berg re-elected in Ward III.