Election day is here with polls open until 7 p.m.

November 8, 2022 — It is finally here. Today is general election day. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. Statewide early voting began on September 23 and ended yesterday.

In Wyoming, you must present a Wyoming driver’s license or ID card to cast a ballot. You can also register to vote at your polling location.

Live election coverage will be live streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook shortly after 7 p.m.

Rock Springs Civic Center with limited usage today

With the Rock Springs Civic Center being a polling location, the gym area and climbing wall will not be available for public use. Those wishing to use the other Civic Center facilities are asked to use the N Street entrance.