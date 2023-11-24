Elf Hunt starts in Downtown Rock Springs today

One of the elusive elves hidden in Downtown Rock Springs.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 24, 2023 — This year, Downtown is adding a fun twist to holidays with an Elf Hunt. The hunt begins today, November 24, and goes until December 21, 2023.

Participants can track down all the elusive elves hidden in Downtown businesses. Over 50 elves will be scattered across participating merchants throughout Downtown. Those who spot at least 15 of these mischievous elves will receive a special prize at the Rock Springs Public Library and be entered into a drawing to win a GIANT 8-foot stocking filled with popular toys and games. Get the Download the Elf Hunt form at: https://www.downtownrs.com/2023/11/25/163665/elf-hunt/