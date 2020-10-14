Elsie Pauline Dolence (August 14, 1931 – October 13, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 14, 2020) — Elsie Pauline Dolence, 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Dolence died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on August 14, 1931, in Rock Springs; the daughter of Anton Kuseck and Frances Dolenc.

Mrs. Dolence attended schools in Reliance and Rock Springs. She was a 1949 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married Stanley Dolence in Rock Springs, Wyoming on July 28, 1951, and he preceded her in death on February 16, 2011, in Rock Springs.

Elsie was a secretary/bookkeeper for Joe Erramouspe DDS for 21 years until retirement in 1995.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Mrs. Dolence was a member of the Council of Catholic Women St. Bridget’s Bridge Circle Funeral Dinner Committee.

Her interests included spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, traveling, gardening, and baking. She loved crocheting beautiful afghans and she was an avid seamstress. Most of all, Elsie will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and selfless giver to anyone and everyone in need. She gave with her whole heart. She cherished her Slovenian Heritage and enjoyed passing on family traditions.

Survivors include two sons, Larry Dolence and wife Stephanie of Lander, Wyoming, Robert Dolence of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Joyce Dolence of Vancouver, Washington, Janet Johnson and husband Terry of Rock Springs, Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Larron Dolence and wife Stephanie, Naaman Dolence and wife Taryn, Chad Dolence and wife Jordyn, Chelsey Lockett and husband Chris, Ally Dolence and fiancé Cody Sorenson, Trace Johnson and wife Georgie, Tori Johnson and fiancé Dustin Jones, 14 great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Stanley Dolence; three brothers, Joe Kuseck, Tony Kuseck, Frank Kuseck; two sisters, Frances Francis; Rose Pevic Petrovich; seven brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law; one grandson, Jaakon Dolence; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Dolence, and her beloved cat Ashley.

The family respectfully requests donations in Elsie’s memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church Building Fund, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming; Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming, or the charity of your choice.

Private family services will take place. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com