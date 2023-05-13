Emergency closure of Teton Reservoir Road 

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

RAWLINS, WYOMING — Due to hazardous high-water conditions, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rawlins Field Office is closing the Teton Reservoir Recreation site until further notice. The reservoir is located approximately 13 miles south of Rawlins.

Snowmelt runoff has filled the reservoir to capacity and created dangerous conditions around the dam. The public are advised to stay at least 500 yards away from the dam. Due to potentially unstable banks, the public are also encouraged to stay 200 yards away from the section of Little Sage Creek that runs between the dam and the confluence with Sage Creek.

The BLM will continue to monitor water levels and reopen the recreation site when it is safe. For more information, contact Outdoor Recreation Planner Andy Williams at (307) 328-4310.