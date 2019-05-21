Emma And Oliver Top Wyoming’s Most Popular Newborn Names For 2018

Cheyenne, WY (5/21/19) – According to a release from the Wyoming Department of Health, Emma was again the newborn name Wyoming parents chose most often for girls in 2018. For boys, Oliver was the top selection according to the Vital Statistics Services, part of the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Advertisement

This is the third year in-a-row for Emma being the favorite of Wyoming newborn girls with the other top names being (in order) Amelia, Elizabeth, Evelyn, and Harper.

Following Oliver as Wyoming’s favorite baby boy name were Jackson, Logan, Wyatt, and Theodore.

“Each of these names had been in Wyoming’s top five in the last five years. Names do go in and out of fashion, but it seems to take some time for major changes in popularity to occur,” said Guy Beaudoin, Vital Statistics Services deputy state registrar with WDH.

Advertisement

While the popularity of baby names remains somewhat the same, the amount of Wyoming newborn names needed continues to decline. In 2018, 6,551 babies were born to resident mothers. “Our state’s number of births last year was the lowest number of births we’ve seen in more than 15 years,” Beaudoin said. This downward trend in the state’s newborns started in 2015.

On the opposite end of the scale, according to today’s release, Wyoming is experiencing a moderate increase in resident deaths from 4,767 deaths in 2017 to 5,069 deaths in 2018. “With Wyoming’s aging population, we expect these numbers will likely continue increasing in future years,” Beaudoin said.

Advertisement

Vital Statistics Services promotes and protects the health of Wyoming residents by serving as the official custodian of all vital records in the state and by disseminating health information in support of health and social planning efforts. More state statistics and information about the program can be found online at http://www.health.wyo.gov/admin/vitalstatistics/.