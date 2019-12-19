Emmanuel Baptist Church to host Living Nativity Friday, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 19, 2019) — Now established as an annual holiday event, the Emmanuel Baptist Church will once again host its Living Nativity Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21.

Performances are at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Performances will be followed by refreshments.

This is a free event for the community.

Sponsor

Come see the story of Christmas unfold in a live, dramatized narration of Luke 1:1-20, which tells the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Guests are encouraged to come up close to the stable and imagine what it might have been like on the joy-filled night when Joseph and his betrothed wife Mary birthed a baby boy named Jesus, who would become the Savior and Lord of the world.

Emmanuel Baptist Church is located at 3309 Sweetwater Driver in Rock Springs.