Emmie Archibald completes second semester as Spring/Summer intern

Dr. Rev. Bernadine Craft presenting Emmie Archibald with the internship check – Photo submitted by The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

Wyo4news Staff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Broadway Theater are so grateful to have had Emmie Archibald as the 2022 Spring/Summer Intern.

Emmie is a 2021 Green River High School graduate. She is an Early Childhood Education and Development major at Western Wyoming Community College.

“I actually just recently changed my major in the fall!” said Archibald. “I started working at the Children’s Center and absolutely loved it. It helped me realize that’s what I want to do with my life.”

Her plan is to transfer to Southern Utah University after graduating from WWCC to further pursue her degree.

The internship program is being funded by the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education Services. SBOCES members are excited about funding this program, as opposed to merely providing performance support, according to Dr. Rev. Bernadine Craft, SBOCES executive director.

“This enhanced program will give students hands-on experience with all aspects of the theater and performing arts, as well as grant writing and business management skills, reinforcing their classroom studies,” Craft said in a press release.